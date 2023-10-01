Man in critical condition following Phoenix shooting

Little is known as to what led up to the shooting, detectives say.

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix police officers responded to a business near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at about 2 a.m. Sunday for a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found a man in critical condition from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Detectives took over the investigation, but little is known on what happened prior to the shooting, police said.

The identity of the man in critical condition was not released.

