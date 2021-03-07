Man in critical condition after Phoenix mobile home fire

The man was able to evacuate before crews arrived but had suffered serious burns, officials said.

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after suffering burns in a Phoenix mobile home fire on Saturday night.

Fire personnel responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street around 8 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the mobile home, officials said.

The resident was able to get out of the home before crews arrived but suffered burns. He was transported to the Maricopa County Burn Center in critical condition, officials said.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it spread to other homes. The cause is under investigation.

Up to Speed