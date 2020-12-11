Man in critical condition after nearly drowning at Phoenix health club

Firefighters say they received calls of a drowning at Village Health Club on Camelback Road.

PHOENIX — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after he nearly drowned at a Phoenix health club pool.

Firefighters say they received calls of a drowning at Village Health Club on Camelback Road. A man in his 70s was apparently practicing scuba diving in the pool when he lost consciousness.

Witnesses pulled the man out of the water and started CPR until fire crews got to the scene.

Phoenix firefighters transported the victim to the hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

The victim has not been identified.