Man in critical condition after fire erupts at Goodyear home

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Two people were rushed to a hospital Sunday night after a large fire broke out at a home in Goodyear.

The fire happened in a neighborhood near Cirrus and Yuma roads. When fire crews arrived, they found a man and woman were hurt.

The woman was treated and released, but firefighters said the man is still in critical condition.

Video from a neighbor showed a ball of fire erupting in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The size of the fire spurred the Goodyear Fire Department to call in extra help.

