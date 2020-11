The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man was taken into custody after a teen girl was hurt in an incident near a Glendale skate park Friday afternoon.

Glendale police responded to the area near 57th Avenue and Union Hills Drive for a possible shooting at 4:40 p.m.

It is unclear what happened or if the victim was shot, but she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other suspects in the incident.