A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Wednesday. 

The Phoenix Police Department said the 62-year-old man was pushing a wheelchair across the street in the crosswalk at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Bell Road just before 7 a.m. 

The signal changed while the man was crossing and he was hit by a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a 77-year-old man. 

The 62-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The driver remained on the scene of the crash. Impairment does not appear to be a factor. 

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. 

RELATED ARTICLES: 

 Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Phoenix

 Impaired pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Tolleson

 He saved 3 children from being hit by a car. Now, he's fighting for his life.

 Hundreds of pedestrians have been killed on Arizona streets this year

 Pedestrian killed in accident with semi-truck on Interstate 17 in Phoenix