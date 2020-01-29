A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Wednesday.

The Phoenix Police Department said the 62-year-old man was pushing a wheelchair across the street in the crosswalk at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Bell Road just before 7 a.m.

The signal changed while the man was crossing and he was hit by a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a 77-year-old man.

The 62-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained on the scene of the crash. Impairment does not appear to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

RELATED ARTICLES:

• Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Phoenix

• Impaired pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Tolleson

• He saved 3 children from being hit by a car. Now, he's fighting for his life.

• Hundreds of pedestrians have been killed on Arizona streets this year

• Pedestrian killed in accident with semi-truck on Interstate 17 in Phoenix