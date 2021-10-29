Man hit, killed by vehicle while he was partially lying in the roadway, police say

The adult male, later identified as Robert Arzola, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

PHOENIX — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning while police say he was partially lying in the roadway.

The Phoenix Police Department around 5:15 a.m. responded to the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. The adult male, later identified as Robert Arzola, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, Phoenix police said.

It's unclear why Arzola was partially lying in the roadway.

