x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Man hit, killed by vehicle while he was partially lying in the roadway, police say

The adult male, later identified as Robert Arzola, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

PHOENIX — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning while police say he was partially lying in the roadway.

The Phoenix Police Department around 5:15 a.m. responded to the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. The adult male, later identified as Robert Arzola, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, Phoenix police said. 

It's unclear why Arzola was partially lying in the roadway. 

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Memorial fire hydrant dedicated to fallen Glendale officer