TEMPE, Ariz. — A man is facing multiple charges after he flagged down a car with his four kids in tow and stabbed the driver with scissors 15 times, according to police.

Court documents say Michael Estrada was in custody of his three children and stepson, ages 11, 3, 3, and 4, when he flagged down a car near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive last Sunday.

When the car stopped, Estrada pushed himself and the four kids into the backseat of the vehicle and fought for control of the steering wheel from the back, police said.

Estrada then took out a pair of scissors and stabbed the driver 15 times, according to the documents.

The driver ran from the vehicle, and Estrada entered the driver’s seat just as officers arrived on scene, police said.

Police said during a search, they found meth and a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine in Estrada’s right sock. Later, during a search at the jail, he was found to have marijuana in his front pocket and heroin in his sock, police said.

Estrada faces charges of child endangerment, aggravated assault, theft and possession of narcotics.

