SUN CITY, Ariz. — Detectives are investigating after a man's body was found floating in a pond in Sun City on Wednesday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said deputies and fire crews pulled the man out of the pond near Thunderbird and Del Webb boulevards shortly before 2 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the man had been under the water too long by the time they got to him, and he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to find out how the man ended up in the pond.

