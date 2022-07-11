Man found fatally shot on Phoenix roadway, suspects on the loose

Police say the 22-year-old man was found Sunday night lying on the street next to a bicycle.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead Sunday night in central Phoenix.

Alvaro Gonzalez-Garcia was found lying on the road next to a bicycle near 16th and Roosevelt streets at about 10:15 p.m.

Phoenix police say he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

No suspects have been detained in connection to Sunday's shooting.

Gonzales-Garcia's body was found a few miles from where another man was lying on the road, suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was found Saturday near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

