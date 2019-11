A man was found dead with possible stab wounds in a Mesa park Monday night, police said.

Police were called to check on a man lying on the ground in Guerrero Rotary Park in Mesa.

The man was dead and had possible stab wounds, police said. They said the victim was 26 years old, but did not release his name.

Police detained a nearby man in the victim's death. The victim and this suspect knew each other, police said.

The park is near Country Club Drive and 8th Avenue.