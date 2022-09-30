Man found dead inside a burning car in Phoenix

Detectives are on scene, but details are limited at this time.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after authorities found his body inside a burning car in Phoenix Friday afternoon.

The burning car was found near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, police said. Authorities located the body in the vehicle after responding to reports of a car fire.

Police have not revealed the identity of the victim or what caused the initial fire.

Detectives are currently on scene investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story.

