Man found dead in West Valley retaining pond, MCSO investigation underway

First responders found the man dead near Palo Verde Road and Old Highway 80.

PALO VERDE, Ariz. — An MCSO investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a West Valley retaining pond Thursday morning.

Arizona Fire & Medical Authority crews were called to the scene near Palo Verde Road and Old Highway 80 and found the "obviously deceased" man floating in the water.

Recovery efforts were still underway as of 7:50 a.m., and the man has yet to be identified. Authorities haven't determined the man's cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

