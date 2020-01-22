PHOENIX — Phoenix fire responded to a call about a dead body found at South Mountain Park Wednesday afternoon.

The body of a deceased man was spotted by a hiker while on the Geronimo Trail near 21st Street and Beth Drive.

"We are utilizing all of our resources to do a hoist operation to extract the deceased body off the mountain," a Phoenix police spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing.

