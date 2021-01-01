x
Man found dead after shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after police responded to a shooting call at a Phoenix home Thursday evening.

On Dec.31 around 9 p.m., Phoenix Police responded to a home near 87th and Glenrosa avenues for a shooting. As officers arrived on scene, police said officers located a man who had been shot. 

Phoenix fire later arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead, officials said. During the initial investigation, authorities said officers learned the man arrived to the suspect's house armed with a gun. 

Officials added both the man and suspect, initially identified as another man, started to argue and the suspect shot the man during the argument.The suspect stayed on scene and is cooperating with officers, police said. 

The full identity of the suspect was not immediately released. This is an ongoing investigation. 

