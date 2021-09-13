Man found dead after reportedly being in pool overnight

Officials are investigating if there were other factors that contributed to the drowning.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man was found dead Monday morning after drowning in a pool in Tempe, causing officials to believe he may have been underwater overnight, Tempe Fire and Medical Rescue crews said.

Authorities said they found the man at the bottom of a backyard pool at a home on south Kachina Circle near Broadway Road and McClintock Drive.

Officials said it was reported that the man was in the pool since Sunday evening. Officials are still determining if other factors contributed to the drowning.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

