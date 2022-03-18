Man found dead in Phoenix apartment fire

Firefighters extinguished the fire near 37th Avenue and Camelback Road after neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the unit.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after crews fought an apartment fire in Phoenix early Friday morning.

According to officials, firefighters extinguished the fire near 37th Avenue and Camelback Road after neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the unit.

Crews found heavy smoke flowing from the first-floor unit of the two-story apartment complex when they arrived on scene. Authorities said fire crews were able to keep the fire from moving to the second floor.

As the examination of the scene continued, a man was found inside the damaged unit and he did not survive, officials said. The identity of the man was not initially released.

Officials from the Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force were on scene to determine a cause of the fire. A crisis response team is also available for additional assistance.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

