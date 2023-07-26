Man fatally hit by commercial vehicle in Buckeye parking lot

A man in his 70s was hit by a commercial vehicle as he was walking across a parking lot near Indian School Road and Jackrabbit Trail.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A man in his 70s was fatally hit by a commercial vehicle Wednesday morning as he was walking across a parking lot in Buckeye, police said.

The man was struck at about 9:45 a.m. outside the Fry's store near Indian School Road and Jackrabbit Trail.

Buckeye police said several bystanders attempted to help the injured man before officers arrived to begin performing CPR on the individual. The man was taken to the hospital and later died. His identity has not been disclosed.

The vehicle's driver remained on scene and impairment does not appear to be a relevant factor, police said. Authorities did not disclose which company owns and operates the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Buckeye police continue to investigate the incident near the Fry's on Indian School Rd where a commercial vehicle hit a man walking across the parking lot. The man has died from his injuries. Please avoid the area for the next few hours as officers are on scene. pic.twitter.com/qZuNdNFMAf — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) July 26, 2023

Up to Speed

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.