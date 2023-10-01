Man facing DUI charges after crashing into Phoenix police car

Officers were able to follow and take the man into custody, officials said.

PHOENIX — Early Sunday morning a man drove his car into a patrol car near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue, police said.

Phoenix police patrol officers were driving north on Cave Creek Road near Grovers Avenue in north Phoenix at about 3 a.m. on Sunday when a man drove into oncoming lanes at the marked patrol car.

Officers attempted to avoid the crash, but were struck on the side of the car by the suspect, police said. The suspect continued driving south, leaving the scene.

Officers were able to follow the man and took him to custody. The man, later identified as 54-year-old Jon Heuvel, was booked into jail and is facing a DUI charge, according to police.

