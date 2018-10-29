PHOENIX - Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and Phoenix Police engaged in a police chase Sunday afternoon and now the male driver faces kidnapping charges.

Just after 4 p.m., a DPS trooper tried to stop a vehicle for a moving violation near Val Vista Road and eastbound U.S. 60.

The driver refused to stop, then exited the freeway at Greenfield Road before re-entering heading westbound on U.S. 60.

DPS says a pursuit began, which reached speeds in excess of 80 m.p.h. The driver was fleeing from troopers and eventually exited the freeway in Central Phoenix.

At that point, troopers stopped the vehicle pursuit and turned it over to a Phoenix Police helicopter.

The suspect was eventually stopped at 45th Avenue and Thomas Road where troopers boxed in his vehicle. The driver, 30, was arrested. The pursuit last for more than an hour.

Also in the car was a 6-month-old baby and a woman. According to DPS, the woman called 9-1-1 during the chase and told the operator she had been trying to get the suspect to stop the car, but he wouldn't.

The suspect has two outstanding misdemeanor warrants and now faces charges of unlawful flight, two counts of kidnapping and driving on a suspended license.

DPS also said during the pursuit, a handgun was thrown out of the suspect's vehicle and retrieved by Phoenix Police.

The suspect also sustained a minor injury. He will be booked into Maricopa County jail.