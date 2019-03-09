A man drowned at the Salt River near Blue Point Bridge on Labor Day, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to a drowning downstream from Blue Point Bridge and Sheep's Crossing just after 4 p.m.

A man went under the water and stayed there for about 15 minutes before he was pulled out, the sheriff's office said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff's office said it does not know anything else about the drowning at this time. The investigation is ongoing.