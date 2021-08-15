x
Man, 68, drowns in Phoenix backyard pool

Phoenix fire personnel responded to a home for a drowning call before finding the man, officials said.
PHOENIX — A man drowned in a residential pool in Phoenix on Sunday evening.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a home near 24th Street and South Mountain Avenue for reports of a drowning, the department said. 

When the crews arrived, they found a 68-year-old man who was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

