Peoria drowning call ends in man's death

The man was found unresponsive at a residence near 83rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Officials are investigating a drowning reported Monday at a Peoria residence.

The Peoria Fire Department was dispatched at about noon to reports of a drowning near 83rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man who was later pronounced deceased. The Peoria Police Department has now taken over the investigation.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch