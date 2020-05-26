Man drowns in backyard pool in Buckeye on Memorial Day, police say

Buckeye Police are investigating.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he drowned in a pool in Buckeye on Memorial Day.

The Buckeye Police Department said officers responded to a home in the Blue Horizon neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. regarding a man found floating in a backyard pool.

When officers arrived, they found a woman holding the man’s head above the water in the shallow end of the pool.

The woman told police she found him floating in the pool when she woke from a nap.

Officers put the man on the pool deck and began CPR until Buckeye Fire arrived and took over.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Buckeye police detectives have taken over the investigation.

At this point foul play is not suspected.

Impairment may have been a factor.