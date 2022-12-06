Man reportedly drowns in Avondale neighborhood lake

The fatal incident was reported out of the Crystal Gardens neighborhood in Avondale.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning reported Tuesday afternoon at a neighborhood lake in Avondale.

The alleged fatal drowning was reported in the Crystal Gardens neighborhood, located near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The Avondale Fire Department arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man who was later pronounced deceased. No further details were immediately available.

Crystal Gardens consist of about 900 homes and 72 acres of wetlands, according to the neighborhood's website.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch