83-year-old man dies while on hike at Tonto National Forest

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Bruce L. Ruben, 83, died on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A man died over the weekend while at the Tonto National Forest in what is believed to be a heat-related death, according to authorities.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Bruce L. Ruben, 83, died on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said that Ruben was hiking in the area of Sears K Trail and Ruins Recreation Sight when he passed out.

Rural Metro Fire Department responded at around 1:20 p.m. and tried to help Ruben but could not, and he was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff's office, preliminary information from the medical examiner suggests Ruben's death is an exposure death.

The sheriff's office said Ruben "was treated for possible heat-related symptoms, and we do believe there were other underlining medical issues."

The sheriff's office said this is the first heat-related death of the year.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.