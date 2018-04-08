RIO VERDE, Ariz. — A man died Saturday while dirt biking in a desert area northeast of Rio Verde, officials say.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office flew in a helicopter to rescue the 58-year-old man when a dirt bike rider called to report his friend feeling sick.

Officials began CPR when they reached the bikers, MCSO said. The helicopter also flew out to pick up fire department medics to assist in the rescue.

The CPR attempts, however, were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials don't know for certain if this was a heat-related incident or a medical issue.

MCSO detectives have assumed the investigation and will be awaiting results from the medical examiner’s office.

© 2018 KPNX