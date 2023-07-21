Man dies while being detained by Phoenix police

Police had been called out Thursday afternoon to conduct a welfare check on the man before he became unconscious.

PHOENIX — A man died Thursday afternoon as he was being detained by Phoenix police officers.

Officers were dispatched at about 2 p.m. to conduct a welfare check at a shopping plaza near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. The man officers attempted to make contact with allegedly walked away from them, police said.

Officers continued monitoring the man's movements and observed him to be in distress after falling into a landscaping wall.

Police said officers then detained the man and asked for medical assistance from the Phoenix Fire Department. The man then became unconscious and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man's identity and the exact cause of his death were not disclosed.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to his death.

