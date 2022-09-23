Man dies after fiery motorcycle crash in north Phoenix

Crews were called when a motorcycle collided with an SUV and burst into flames Friday evening near 35th and Pershing avenues.

PHOENIX — A man died after his motorcycle collided with an SUV and burst into flames near 35th and Pershing avenues Friday night.

Phoenix police said a woman on the back of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities. Impairment is not suspected at this time, police said.

A juvenile boy riding in the SUV was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say that north and southbound traffic along 35th Avenue from Sweetwater and Willow Avenue while officers work to clear the scene.

Phoenix police are investigating a fatal accident in the area of 35th Avenue and Sweetwater road.



North and southbound traffic along 35th Avenue From Sweetwater road to Willow Avenue has been closed down until the completion of this investigation. pic.twitter.com/mLK5VvYcBu — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 24, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.