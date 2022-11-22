Man dies in Phoenix apartment fire

Investigators have not yet released information regarding the cause of the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man is dead after an early morning apartment fire in Phoenix, the city's fire department said.

Officials arrived on the scene near the intersection of 32nd Street and Baseline Road to find heavy smoke coming from the entryway of a two-story apartment complex, the department said. The responding firefighters found the man unresponsive and not breathing during search and rescue.

Medical personnel at the scene determined the man was beyond resuscitation and pronounced him dead. The man's identity has not yet been released.

No firefighters were harmed.

Investigators are still at the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.