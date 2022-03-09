Man dies in police custody after he attempted to enter multiple homes in west Phoenix

Phoenix police responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street after receiving a call that a man opened the front door of a home.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man died while in Phoenix police custody after he attempted to enter multiple homes in a west Phoenix neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a call that a man opened the front door of a home and was told to leave by the homeowner.

Police say the man left and walked to other homes in the area trying to open the doors. While walking near the homes, he was falling over, hitting his head on doors and acting erratic.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the man and when they tried to detain him police say he resisted. He was then placed on the ground and handcuffed while medical crews evaluated him.

During the evaluation, he became unresponsive and first responders began life-saving measures. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The cause and manner of the death are unknown at this time. Police say the actions of the officers are under investigation.

