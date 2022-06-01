Man dies after fatal pedestrian crash in Phoenix

Authorities said the male pedestrian was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to a call involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian near Central and Southern avenues.

After arriving on scene, police said officers found a man with injuries on the ground. Authorities said the male pedestrian was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Police identified the man driving the semi-truck and reported he did stay on scene.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Initial information indicates the victim was walking in the roadway on Southern Avenue when he was hit by the semi-truck.

Officials said impairment of the man walking in the road is unknown at this time. Possible impairment will be determined through a postmortem blood analysis.

Authorities added there were no signs of impairment on the semi-truck driver.

