Man dies days after found unconscious in Glendale field

Glendale police are trying to establish a timeline of events leading up to Kyle Clah's death last month.

GLENDALE, Arizona — Glendale police are seeking information on a man who was found unconscious in a field last month and later died.

Kyle Clah was located near 51st Avenue and Bethany Home Road on the morning of Sept. 15. He passed away six days later.

Clah had sustained injuries but police are still trying to determine how he sustained these injuries. The medical examiner has not yet listed a cause of death for Clah.

It appears some of Clah's personal belongings may have been stolen while he was unconscious.

Police said Clah was known to reside at sober living homes throughout the Valley before he died. Anyone with information on Clah's whereabouts before his death is encouraged to call 623-930-3000.

