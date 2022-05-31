Man dies after car collides with Phoenix Fire engine, police say

William Dodd, 57, later died from his injuries at the hospital.

PHOENIX — A 57-year-old man died after his sedan hit a Phoenix Fire Department engine in north Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4:15 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road as the crew was en route to an emergency call, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The crew was traveling southbound on 35th Avenue when the sedan driver, identified as William Dodd, attempted to pass on the right side, hit the fire engine and struck a tree.

Members of the crew rendered life-saving measures and Dodd was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Phoenix police are investigating the incident.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

· Don’t speed or drive aggressively

· Never drive while under the influence of substances

· Avoid distractions while driving

· Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

· When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

· Stay extra aware in work zones

· Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here.

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

