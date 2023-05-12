Man dies in car crash outside of Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. — A man is dead after an early morning car crash on Friday outside of Peoria, the city's police department said.
The man, identified as 24-year-old Benjamin Musser of Phoenix, was driving on Castle Hot Springs Road outside Lake Pleasant around 1:15 a.m. when he veered off the side of the road into the desert, investigators said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
Officers expect speed played a factor in the crash and can't determine whether impairment was involved.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.