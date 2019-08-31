PHOENIX — Investigators are working to figure out how a man at a Phoenix hospital died moments after he was visited by a "suspicious individual," police say.

Police said they responded to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.

Hospital staff told officers a suspicious man came to the hospital and told staff he was there to visit the patient, leaving a short time later.

Soon after the man left, nurses checked on the patient and found him foaming from the mouth and unresponsive, police said. Medical staff tried to save the patient's life, but he did not survive.

The medical examiner will investigate the man's cause of death.

Police said the man leaving the victim's room was wearing a white cap, blue jeans and a T-shirt with multiple colors.

The investigation is ongoing.