Crews responded to the home near 59th Avenue and Roosevelt Street to find the man unresponsive and beyond resuscitative measures, Phoenix Fire says.

PHOENIX — A man has died after firefighters say they were called to a report of a drowning in west Phoenix, the department said Thursday.

Crews responded to the home near 59th Avenue and Roosevelt Street to find the man unresponsive and beyond resuscitative measures, Phoenix Fire says.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.