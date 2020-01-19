A man is dead and his wife is seriously injured after he failed to yield to traffic and caused a four-vehicle crash while driving in north Phoenix on Sunday.

James Twigg, 69, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the crash occurred in the area of Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road around 11 a.m.

His wife, who was not identified, was the passenger in Twigg's GMC Terrain at the time of the crash and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Phoenix Police Department said Twigg was driving westbound from a private driveway and failed to yield to traffic on Seventh Street.

He then crashed into a 64-year-old man, who was driving southbound.

Both vehicles crashed into two more vehicles, a Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by a 45-year-old woman and her 19-year-old female passenger, and a Saturn sedan driven by a 64-year-old man.

The Tacoma and Saturn were waiting to proceed onto Seventh Street at the time of the crash.

The other drivers and passengers in the other three cars were not injured. None of those drivers were impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.