Man dies after being struck by vehicle on US-60, DPS says

The incident occurred early Friday and forced a closure of US-60 during morning rush hour.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday. Around 4:30 a.m., the Department of Public Safety received a report of a man lying in the left lane of US-60 eastbound near milepost #194, Arizona DPS said.

According to authorities, the man in the area was ultimately struck by a vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Traffic on US-60 was directed off at Meridian until further notice as authorities investigated the scene. There was no estimated time of reopening for the highway closure at the time of this writing.

