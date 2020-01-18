A man in a wheelchair has died after being hit by a truck in north Phoenix on Friday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was crossing Bell Road midblock near Third Street when he was hit by a Dodge pickup truck.

The woman who was driving the truck remained on the scene after the crash. She did not appear to be impaired, police said.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m.

Traffic on Bell Road was expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.

