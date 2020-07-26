Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Phoenix

Speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors at this time, police said.

PHOENIX — A man was pronounced dead at a Phoenix hospital after he was hit by a car early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the scene of the collision at around 4:30 a.m. to the area of North 19th Avenue and West Glendale Avenue, police said. They located the man with serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The vehicle was allegedly traveling northbound on 19th Avenue when the pedestrian stepped out into the roadway and was struck, investigators said. Speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors at this time.

There will reportedly be traffic restrictions in the area for several hours, police said.