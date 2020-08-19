Man dies after acting erratically in Phoenix school parking lot

Phoenix PD says a school resource officer handcuffed the man after he wouldn't comply and he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

PHOENIX — A man died after Phoenix police said he was acting erratically in an elementary school parking lot Tuesday.

The man was reportedly handcuffed by a school resource officer and then transported to the hospital for concerns about his health, police said.

According to police, 42-year-old Darimiah Hand was wondering around the elementary school parking lot near 28th Street and Siesta Lane and was running into parked cars.

A school employee asked Hand to leave and he did not respond. The school resource officer was called and asked Hand to leave the property as well but Hand did not seem to notice the officer and wandered into the roadway without regard for traffic, police say.

Hand wandered around a front yard of a house and walked into a block wall and a tree. The officer was concerned about Hand's safety and followed him. She eventually was able to pull him down into a sitting position and handcuffed him. She then reportedly called the Phoenix Fire Department to evaluate him.

Firefighters found Hand had a lethal core body temperature.

He was transported to the hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.

The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner, police said.