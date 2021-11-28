Man dies after 3-car crash in west Phoenix

The three-car crash happened near Northern and 31st avenues, about a mile west of I-17, around 10:20 a.m.

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another person was rushed to a hospital after a crash happened in west Phoenix on Sunday.

The three-car crash happened near Northern and 31st avenues, about a mile west of I-17, around 10:20 a.m.

Police said a car was traveling west, crossed the median for some reason and collided with a minivan. Another car rear-ended the van afterward.

The driver of the van, identified as Hajric Mirsad, died at the hospital. Another man was hospitalized for serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. The road was closed for several hours but is now open.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

Up to Speed