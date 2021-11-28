x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Man dies after 3-car crash in west Phoenix

The three-car crash happened near Northern and 31st avenues, about a mile west of I-17, around 10:20 a.m.
Credit: Matthew - stock.adobe.com

PHOENIX — A man is dead and another person was rushed to a hospital after a crash happened in west Phoenix on Sunday.

The three-car crash happened near Northern and 31st avenues, about a mile west of I-17, around 10:20 a.m.

Police said a car was traveling west, crossed the median for some reason and collided with a minivan. Another car rear-ended the van afterward.

The driver of the van, identified as Hajric Mirsad, died at the hospital. Another man was hospitalized for serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. The road was closed for several hours but is now open.

Deaths on Arizona roadways: 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Related Articles

In Other News

Post-Thanksgiving holiday travel packed at Phoenix Sky Harbor