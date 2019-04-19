PHOENIX — A man is dead after being shot by a suspect who fled the scene Thursday night, according to authorities.

Phoenix Police said officers responded to a call of a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. When the officers arrived, they found Marvin Aguila, 28, who sustained a life-threatening injury, police said.

Aguila was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, officials said.

At this point, investigators said they know that there was an altercation between Aguila and the suspect. According to Phoenix police, during the altercation, the suspect discharged a gun at Aguila and fled from the scene.

There are no further details on the suspect at this point and police are asking for help from the public to find the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. Callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.