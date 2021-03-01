Man dead after truck collides with Light Rail Train in Tempe

No passengers where on the train at the time of the collision and it is not known if impairment was a factor, police said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man has died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a Light Rail Train in Tempe early Sunday morning, the Tempe Police Department said.

The police department and the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department responded to the light rail station near North Center Parkway and West Washington Street when they received reports of the collision, officers said.

Initial investigations into the incident reportedly found that the vehicle was traveling eastbound and collided with the front end of the train as it was traveling westbound.

The driver of the vehicles was found with life-threatening injuries by the responders to the scene, police said. He later died at the scene.

The driver of the train was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, officers said. There were no passengers on the Light Rail Train when the collision happened.

The police department does not know whether impairment was a factor in the collision, officers said. The investigation is ongoing.

