PHOENIX — A man is dead after four suspects forced their way into a Phoenix home early Thursday morning, Phoenix police said.

On Oct. 10 around 1 a.m., the suspects made their way into a near 67th Ave. and Camelback Rd, police said. According to police, there were at least four suspects who entered the house and killed a man.

The suspects fled the scene and have not been found or identified. At the time of the incident, the man’s wife and two young children were at home, but unharmed. Police said the investigation is in the early stages.

Detectives are at the scene investigating what happened. The area of 67th to 70th Avenue on Mariposa will be closed while they investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 602-262-6151. If callers wish to remain anonymous, they can call 480-WITNESS AND 480-TESTIGO, for Spanish speaking.

