AVONDALE, Ariz. - A man is dead after a reported shooting in Avondale Saturday night, officials said.

According to Avondale police, officers responded to a reported shooting near Dysart and Buckeye roads. As officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound and unresponsive.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Officials say there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

© 2018 KPNX