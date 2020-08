A suspect fled from the scene after a shooting at an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect after a victim died in a Phoenix shooting Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix police say a man was found with a gunshot wound at 51st Avenue and McDowell Road at about 12:45 p.m.

An unknown suspect fled from the apartment complex where it happened.

Fire crews responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.