A 63-year-old man died after he lost control of his motorcycle and struck his head on a curb in Chandler on Saturday.

The Chandler Police Department said the crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. in a parking lot near Chandler Boulevard and Kyrene Road.

The man was driving his sport motorcycle in the parking lot when he lost control and struck his head.

He was not wearing a helmet during the accident, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The scene is "active and contained," police said. There are no roadway restrictions.