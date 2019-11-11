GLENDALE, Ariz. — A person is dead after a crash in Glendale Sunday evening, officials said.

According to Glendale police, around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 51st Avenue and Onyx. Officers on scene found a man dead who has not been identified yet at this time, police said.

Police also added that a woman was transported in serious condition to a local hospital. Her injuries were not initially known.

Both speed and impairment are being investigated as possible causes as detectives arrive at the scene, authorities said. 51st Avenue at Brown and at Mountain View was closed as of 10 p.m. Sunday as police investigated the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

